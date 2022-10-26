Nov. 30 assailant pleads guilty

Sentencing to follow Feb. 9 hearing

By Don Rush

It’s been nearly a year since carnage broke out in the halls of Oxford High School, leaving four students dead, six students, one teacher wounded and an entire community scarred. At a regularly scheduled pretrial hearing on Monday, it took Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe less than 30 minutes to read charges and accept guilty pleas for 24 counts from shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley, now 16, pleaded guilty to the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at OHS. He was 15 years old when he shot and murdered Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Mrye, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shills. The plea deal means there will be no trial. Judge Rowe said a sentencing date will be determined after a Feb. 9 hearing.

Prior to pleading guilty to the 24 counts, including four counts of first degree, premeditated murder and one count of terrorism causing, Crumbley affirmatively acknowledged he understood all charges against him, what rights as an American citizen he was waiving and if he was comfortable with the days proceedings. Crumbley faces life in prison with no chance of parole.

Crumbley admitted to prosecution allegations that he brought into the high school a 9 mm handgun with 50 rounds and that he intended to kill and instill fear in students, teachers and community. He admitted he gave his father James Crumbley money to buy the gun, and on the day of the shooting he took the gun from an unsecured location.

It was rumored and reported on by Metro-Detroit media last Friday that Crumbley would plead guilty to the charges. Before Monday morning’s hearing, Korey Bailey, who resigned from the Oxford School Board last month commented on the day’s probability of guilty charges being accepted by the judge.

“This plea is refreshing news as the families will be able to avoid a lengthy trial. I know that many in the community were hopeful that the trial would reveal the truth as to what happened in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the tragedy but those answers will not come until the independent investigation is complete or until the board is willing to step up and do the right thing,” he said in an email. “The school board has the opportunity to spread the word to every school in the country as to what could happen but they choose to sit on stage silent.”