Nov. 5 General Election

Oxford voters to decide on several local candidate races, ballot issues

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. –– When Oxford Township voters head to the polls on Nov. 5 for the General Election they will have a whole slate of local candidates and ballot issues before them.

This week the Leader provides a rundown of the local races and ballot issues.

Oxford Township Board of Trustees

All seven seats on the Oxford Township Board of Trustees are up for election, which includes supervisor, clerk, treasurer and four trustee seats. Terms are for four years, beginning on Nov. 20, 2024.

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees will have at least one new member after incumbent Trustee Margaret Payne did not file for reelection.

Supervisor Jack Curtis, Clerk Curtis Wright and Treasurer Joe Ferrari have filed petitions to seek reelection and each will run uncontested.

In the race for trustee incumbents Rod Charles and Catherine Colvin and newcomers Jeffrey M. Omtvedt and David A. Wagner are also running uncontested on the Republican ballot. There are no democrats running in the General Election.

Oxford Village Council

There are two seats up for election on the nonpartisan five-member Oxford Village Council with three candidates seeking the positions. The seats are for four-year terms, expiring on Nov. 15, 2028.

Incumbent Jacob Nicosia filed by the deadline and his name will appear on the ballot. The other two candidates – Catherine Marie Hafeli and Ashley Michelle Ross – are running as write-in candidates.

Oxford Community Schools Board of Education

Voters will have two sections on the ballot for school board candidates.

The first section has seven candidates running for three seats, each for a four-year term. The candidates appearing on the ballot are Mike Aldred, Sara Beth Campagiomi, Angela Euashka, Shane W. Gibson, Randall P. Kreger and Christopher A. Zitny. Erin Reis is running as a write-in candidate.

In the other section for school board, Ann Acheson and Rich Schneider will appear on the ballot. They are seeking a term ending Dec. 31, 2026. Voters must choose one candidate for the position.

Oxford Township Parks Commission

Five candidates, all Republicans, have filed to run for the Oxford Township Parks Commission for a four-year term. Voters can vote for up to five candidates for the commission so Harvey Acheson, Austin D. Brantley, Sarah Jones, Theresa Myer and Ronald John Roop II will all be running unopposed in the General Election.

Oxford Public Library Board

The nonpartisan library board has six members with all six seats up for election in the General Election. Terms are for four years. There are eight candidates running for the seats.

Paul Gerard Brunett, Julie Ann Fracker, Kathleen A. Hoeflein, Barbara Jean Kriigel, Ronald Lee Nelson, Anthony Michael Rizzo, Lynn Ann Royster and DuAnne K. Salswedel are all running for the library board as write-in candidates. Voters must write in the name of the candidate of their choice, up to six.

Representative in Congress, 9th District

Incumbent Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Bruce Twp.) faces Democratic candidate Clinton St. Mosley from Lake Orion, Libertarian candidate Kevin Vayko from Dryden and Working Class Party candidate Jim Walkowicz from Detroit in the General Election for a two-year term in Congress.

State Representative, 66th House District

Incumbent state Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) will face Democrat Sahwn Almeranti-Crosby of Oxford in the General Election for a two-year term.

House District 66 includes Bruce and Washington townships in Macomb County and Addison, Brandon, Oakland and Oxford townships in Oakland County.

County Commissioner, 5th District

Incumbent Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford Twp.) will face Democrat Paul Kelly from Rochester in the General Election. The position is for a two-year term.

The Oakland County 5th District includes Addison and Oxford townships, the City of Rochester, the villages of Leonard and Oxford, portions of Oakland Township and the City of Rochester Hills.

Ballot Issues

Millage for Fire Protection, Emergency Medical Services, and Advanced Life Support Services

Voters in Oxford Township, including the Village of Oxford, will be asked to support a millage for the fire and medical services. The millage is a new additional millage on taxable property of up to 5.25 mills ($5.25 per $1,000 of state taxable value) for a period of 6 (six) years, 2024 through 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for operations and capital expenses for fire protection, emergency medical services (EMS) and advanced life support (ALS) services for the Charter Township of Oxford.

If approved, the new millage shall be levied in lieu of and to replace the previously voted millage of 4.5 mills, which expired in December 2023. It is estimated this new additional millage will raise approximately $6,420,582.21 in its first year if approved and levied.

A property with a taxable value of $100,00 would be taxed up to 525.00 for the millage.

Safety Path Millage

Oxford Township is also seeking a millage increase of up to .50 mills ($0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for 10 years for purposes of financing the construction, maintenance, repair, and replacement of a network of safety paths, trails, and boardwalks and the acquisition of rights-of-way for said safety paths for purposes of providing additional recreational opportunities and safe routes to schools, parks, and neighborhoods in the township.

The new additional Safety Path Millage will be assessed on all taxable property within the Township. This proposal is estimated to collect up to $611,484.02 in the first year if approved and levied.

Oxford Township Single Hauler Ordinance Adoption

Oxford Township is also seeking a referendum vote on whether the township should, or should not, switch to a single waste hauler. Residents are asked if the township board should adopt an ordinance granting the township the authority to award a residential trash collection contract to service the entire township.

If approved, a five-year contract with a single hauler is estimated at $60.75 per quarter per household in the first year and estimated at $71.07 per quarter per household by the fifth year of the contract.

This proposal does not affect Village of Oxford residents.