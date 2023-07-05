Oakland County Fair starts this weekend

Lots of fun in Davisburg

By Wendi Reardon Price

Special to the Leader

Summer fun at the Oakland County Fair kicks off at Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg this Friday, July 7.

“We have a little of something for everyone,” said Oakland County Fair General Manager LC Scramlin. “I see all the excitement of our vendors, exhibitors and the people coming. It just overwhelms you to see that much excitement. It’s almost a year’s worth of planning. I realize why I do it and why it is so important for so many people. It is just a thrill, rush of a lifetime when we kick things off.”

This year’s fair includes a variety of family-friendly fun including daily shows, events in the main arena, Big Rock Amusements carnival, food and over 500 exhibitors with animals to show or for auction as well projects in the Ellis Barn.

Scramlin shared he has five grandchildren who are showing this year in animals and projects.

“Hearing their excitement, realizing how 500 exhibitors are in the same ring – the planning, taking on the responsibilities, setting goals, all the life skills we all need,” he said. “The fair is one of the greatest teachers for young people you can have. They go through the ups and downs with their leaders and their parents. It’s a great time.”

Scramlin added he saw about 46 entries come from just two of his grandchildren. One grandchild is building a model with his dad.

“They have taken three different model trucks, and they have combined it into one to make a super truck,” he said. “Listening to them talk about that project, they are excited about the fair. He’s 12-years-old, but he can’t get over talking about his dad helping him and the great ideas they have had. I know that’s happening all over.”

Two of the exhibitors are sisters Emily and Mackenzie Hart from Davisburg, whose father is Ryan Hart, livestock coordinator for the fair.

“Our girls have been an influence on quite a few kids,” said Ryan, adding both have been fair princesses and Mackenzie and her steer are on the logo with the fair this year. “One of my nieces is coming from the Grand Rapids area to be part of the fair. She’s seven,” Ryan said. “It’s a really cool experience for kids to join and be a part of this and watch them grow. It is amazing.”

Seventeen-year-old Mackenzie started to get involved when she was in fourth grade.

“I didn’t really do sports or anything,” she shared. “I love animals so I got my first rabbit. I brought it to the fair. I wasn’t involved in the club or anything. I had no idea what I was doing. I didn’t know how to show it.”

She added she learned a lot during the week of her first fair.

“I learned all the aspects of showmanship,” Mackenzie said. “I met a lot of people. They introduced me to the clubs I have been involved in. It’s pretty much become a family.”

Mackenzie became more involved with raising animals this year. She has a steer, goats, rabbits and a turkey. She has also done different projects to show in the Ellis Barn including turning an old entertainment center into a kids play kitchen, creating a fairy garden, recipes and more.

“The whole experience has taught me a lot of dedication,” Mackenzie said. “It’s been really cool. I can talk to adults because all the projects we do there is always a judge. We give respect, talk about our project and know what we are doing. It has taught me a lot of responsibility and how to maturely talk to adults especially if placed low – show respect, shake the judge’s hand and tell them thank you to coming out. Not to be sad and accept it in a good way. I think that all around made me a better person.”

One of Mackenzie’s favorite days is Individuals with Disabilities Day.

“It’s fun to have them come out and to show them the animals,” Mackenzie said. “It’s actually magical because the animals are normally very calm with them. It’s honestly my favorite part of fair week.”

Another favorite is spending time with friends which includes her friends from the fair and friends from school.

“What is really cool is because we live in Davisburg all of my school friends always come to the fair,” she said. “Since I do youth fair during the year and I see all my friends I show with amongst Oakland County and beyond, I get to see them a couple times a year. It’s one week my school friends and fair friends are always together. It’s everybody in one place.”

She added it’s cool she gets to show her friends from school what she does.

“They don’t get to see the animals as much just because I am always working on them during school so it’s hard to have them spend the night or hang out because I have chores to take care of. They finally get to see the projects I talk about during the whole year. It’s always fun because they are excited to see the animals.”

Thirteen-year-old Emily has a heffer, goat, turkey and rabbits and became involved when her sister did.

“My sister got a rabbit and then we got offered goats,” she said. “It took off from there. Then, we got into cows. I raise my animals since babies. Then, I can sell my goats to the auction and my turkey. I love to get my animals ready for the fair – wash them, trim them and work with them.”

Emily also exhibits in the Ellis Barn and has done different things including food, lighting, art and photography.

“I feel like it’s just what I am interested in,” she said. “I am into photography, and I am very passionate about my goats.”

Her favorite piece at the Ellis Barn this year is a black and white portrait she took of her sister.

“I really liked the picture I took with my camera. It was just one of my favorites,” she said about the photo she took of Mackenzie at prom. “During the fair, I love showing and all the experiences that come with the fair especially in the Ellis Barn talking with the judges. I feel like it’s made me a more responsible person. Also, I love the people at the fair and all my friends. It’s just an enjoyable time.”

Aside from the exhibitors are more favorites like the fair attractions of Racing Pigs, Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo and Master Chain Saw Artist Ben Risney the Chainsaw Artist. New to the fair this year are Hot Glass Academy, which will have a series of glass blowing demonstrations, and K9s in Flight, showcasing the world’s top Frisbee dogs, big air high-jump dogs and high flying dock-diving dogs in one show.

New to the main arena for 2023 is Dave Bennett in concert on Sunday, July 9 and ATR Monster Trucks on Saturday, July 15. Both are at 7 p.m. Battle of the Gyms with youth and amateur boxing is Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m.

Many favorites are coming back to the main arena including: Figure 8 Races, Off Road Demolition Derby, Micro Wrestling, Superkicker Rodeo, Night of Destruction and Monster Truck. Fair parking, which includes admission, is $15 per vehicle and $10 per motorcycle or walk-in. Presenting sponsor Oakland County Parks offers free parking Friday, July 7 and Thursday, July 13 with a 2023 Oakland County Parks Annual Vehicle Permit. Fireworks will begin after dusk on Friday, July 7, following the concert by the Grant Reiff band and the crowning of 2023 Oakland County Fair Royalty.

Springfield Oaks County Park is located at 12451 Andersonville Road in Davisburg. For a complete fair schedule, visit OakFair.org.

“It’s a very fun place,” said Emily. “There are a lot of different things there to see. There’s rides and activities. You get to experience animals and shows. Fair is an exciting time.”

“There’s always going to be something different and there’s something for everybody like the night events, animals are great for younger kids,” said Mackenzie. “The rides are extravagant. There are different things. It’s always cool.”