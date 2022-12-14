Oakland County Parks and Rec hosts holiday programs, events

Whether gliding down a snowy sledding hill, enjoying a brisk walk on the trail or playing with a favorite furry friend at the dog park, Oakland County Parks and Recreation (OCPR) parks are quite magical in the winter. Being among nature can help lift spirits, contribute to better mental health and offer endless opportunities for fitness and exercise.

“Frosty fun is all around,” Brandy Sotke-Boyd, Chief of Recreation, Programs and Services, said. “In addition to our extensive year-round programming, we are hosting a number of special holiday events to help everyone celebrate the joy of the season.”

Be sure to mark these special events on your calendar:

Dec. 17: Dec. 17 is the last day participants can pick up a kit during the Virtual Take and Make program “Natural Ornaments for Indoors & Out.” Reserve a kit then join live Zoom instruction from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 17 to create beautiful décor for inside the home as well as some outdoor treats for winged friends. Supplies for the ornaments will be provided. This virtual program is suitable for all ages. Cost is $10/kit. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Preregister by calling 248-858-0916 during business hours and select a location to pick up program kits. Kits will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Red Oaks Nature Center or from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday or 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Wint Nature Center.

Dec. 24, 25 and 31: During Oakland County Parks and Recreation Appreciation Day on Dec. 24, visitors can enjoy free daily park entry with access to natural areas, trails, dog parks, fishing spots, playgrounds and park amenities at Addison Oaks County Park, Independence Oaks County Park, Orion Oaks County Park and Orion Oaks Dog Park. Park hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, or as posted at the park.

For information on other events, visit OaklandCountyParks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.