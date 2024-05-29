Oakland County Sheriff recognizes Oxford deputies with service, community awards

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

PONTIAC – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard recognized the outstanding service of nine deputies from the Oxford Township Substation and an Oxford resident who is a deputy in the forensic science laboratory.

The awards were presented during the National Peace Officers Memorial Day Annual Awards Ceremony on May 15. The honors included citations for lifesaving, valor, as well as citizen and community service awards.

“On Peace Officer Memorial Day, it is fitting and important for us to recognize the men and women on the front line that do such a great job every day in law enforcement,” Bouchard said. “I have been in law enforcement for a very long time, and these are some of the most challenging days I have ever seen. Already this year over 140 police officers have been shot. The dangers and the stress are off the charts and yet they continue to show up and do amazing work. I am very proud of them, and they are deserving of this recognition.”

Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis said the Oxford Township deputies are “professional people who give their all to our community.”

“Our sheriff’s office substation has the finest, the most locally-concerned deputies that serve the community. They are out there to keep our community safe,” Curtis said. “The township has the highest (case) closure rate in the county for a community served by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Oxford Township substation has also recently added two deputies and a sergeant to the staff.

“We are adding the two patrol investigators on midnights and afternoon (shifts). And we hired a midnight patrol sergeant because we are understaffed according to the FBI, FEMA. SEMCOG (Southeast Michigan Council of Governments) data shows we are understaffed for the number of people in our community,” Curtis said. “So, they do an outstanding job of serving our community.”

OCSO Oxford Township awards:

Sgt. Ric Meza earned a Distinguished Service Citation for his commitment to the sheriff’s office and Oxford community. Meza was praised as an outstanding leader and role model who participates in many local events, including parades, football games, Shop with a Hero, business openings, township and school board meetings, American Legion and VFW events and youth recognition ceremonies.

Deputy Scott Rafalski, the school resource officer assigned to Oxford High School, and K9 Deputy Oxford each earned a Distinguished Service Citation for being instrumental in encouraging a student to feel safe enough to return to school. Rafalski was praised for his “open-door policy” for students and working to make the school a safe learning environment.

Deputy Jalyn Charles earned a Meritorious Service Citation for the compassion and skill she demonstrated in helping to de-escalate a May 2023 situation in Pontiac involving a man who claimed to be armed and told deputies he wanted to die.

Sgt. Eric Dougherty received an Equivalency Bar Citation for being named the 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by North Oakland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 334.

Deputy/Detective Eryn Janes earned a Distinguished Service Citation for her work concerning a June 2023 breaking and entering case involving a local gun store. Janes put in countless hours of extremely thorough investigative work.

Deputies Ashley Jovel-Lagos and Erin Allen each earned a Meritorious Service Citation for performing CPR on an unresponsive man until fire/EMS personnel arrived and took over.

Deputy Patrick Yens received an Equivalency Bar Citation for being named the 2023 Deputy of the Year by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108.

Deputy Edward Everhard received an Equivalency Bar Citation for being named the 2023 Reserve Deputy of the Year by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108.

Deputy Robert Charlton, an Oxford Village resident, received a Distinguished Unit Citation for his work in the forensic science laboratory.