Oakwood Road to be resurfaced starting July 14

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY — Beginning July 14, the Road Commission for Oakland County will be resurfacing Oakwood Road from Hadley Road in Brandon Township to Lapeer Road in Oxford Township. The work is expected to be completed in August.

“This is a resurfacing project, it’s intended to extend the life of the road and create a smooth new surface,” said Craig Bryson, senior manager of communications for the RCOC. “They’re also going to pave the shoulders and they’ll replace the traffic signs and pavement markings.”

The work includes milling existing pavement and paving with asphalt, as well as new lane markings. The road will remain open during the work, and flaggers will be directing traffic in the work zones when one lane is closed.

“There will be delays, but you will be able to get through,” said Bryson.