OAYA to host ballroom dance fundraiser

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance’s (OAYA) will host its inaugural ballroom dance fundraiser on Feb. 15 at Boulder Pointe Golf Club, 1 Champion Circle.

All funds from the “Together We Dance for Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance” event will directly support youth and families in the Oxford, Addison and Leonard communities through prevention programs.

The dance begins with group lessons from 6-7 p.m. Instructors from Elegance in Motion, a ballroom dance studio in Orion Township, will teach guests at least two dances.

Following the lesson, there will be open dancing from 7-10 p.m. A DJ will play a variety of music, including swing, polka, Latin and Big Band.

Tickets are $75 each and the event is limited to 250 people. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, coffee, tea and soft drinks. A cash bar will be available. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

For more information, call 248-460-7011 or send an email to oxfordaddisonya@gmail.com. For more information about the OAYA, visit oxfordaddisonya.org.

Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance is a volunteer-driven 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose programs and services are offered free of charge to families who reside within the Oxford Community Schools boundaries. – J.N.