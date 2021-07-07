OCS gives COVID-19 update on upcoming school year

No mask, vaccine requirement

The 2021-2022 school year in Oxford might look a lot more normal than the previous one. Oxford Community Schools does not plan to require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations for staff or students.

“We are regularly monitoring the COVID-19 metrics for Oakland County as we continue to prioritize safety in our district planning,” the district said in an announcement on its website homepage. “At this time, we have no intention of requiring masks for the 2021-2022 school year. Barring any new regulations or executive directives, we will allow families and staff members to make the personal choice of wearing a mask to school or school events. We will not require the COVID-19 vaccination to work in or attend Oxford Schools and we will not inquire regarding vaccination status for students, staff, or visitors.

“We are awaiting further guidance from Oakland County Health Division and will communicate in early August with regard to symptom monitoring, our response to positive cases, and quarantine procedures.”