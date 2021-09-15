OCS reports six Covid cases

There were six active COVID-19 cases at Oxford Community Schools, as of the district’s weekly update Sept. 10.
There were four active student cases, one each at Lakeville Elementary, Oxford Early Learning Center, Oxford Middle School and Oxford High School.
There were two active staff cases, one at Clear Lake Elementary and one at Oxford Elementary.
There were only two students and no staff in quarantine due to potential exposure to school-related cases.
