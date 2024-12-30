OHS boys varsity bowling wins four straight, girls win three in a row

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Both Oxford High School varsity bowling teams have won several consecutive matches since the beginning of December – four for the boys and three for the girls.

The most recent matches for both teams were on Dec. 16 at Collier Lanes against Avondale, when the boys won 17-13 and the girls won 28-2.

“The girls were solid tonight,” Head Coach J.R. Lafnear said. “Their scores are becoming more consistent and are getting higher. They still have room to grow, and they will.”

Elleanna Ford led the girls with scores of 192 and 175, and won two matches. Freshman Emaleigh VonKnorring and Kaitlynn Mcfadden also earned two match victories for the Wildcats.

The varsity boys fell behind 10-0 to begin their match after losing 181-173 and 183-180, but went on to win after 10 consecutive strikes in a season-high game (289) from Eli Wright. Junior Matt Von Knorring (235) and Jacob Kemenah (215) also won their matches to continue the Wildcats’ comeback, and trailed 12-7.

Matt Von Knorring (245), Wright (223), Nate Alexander (213) and Dominic Hambly (191) all won their matches in game two to secured the match win for Oxford.

Lafnear said he is proud of the boys’ win against Avondale after falling behind 10-0.

“I was glad to see the boys never panicked and rallied,” Lafnear said. “Eli really got everyone fired up with his string of strikes. We have some serious strike power and put it on display tonight.”

Both teams also won against Royal Oak at Collier Lanes on Dec 12. The boys won their match 28-2 after sweeping their baker games 166-141 and 223-178, while the girls did the same after sweeping their baker games 164-153 and 155-115.

Wright’s 238 led the boys and freshmen Emaleigh Von Knorring’s 221 led the girls.

The boys and girls varsity teams also hosted Southfield A&T at Collier Lanes on Dec. 9, when both won 28 to 2. The boys closed out the match by shooting team games of 1018 and 1010 and the girls won eight of their 10 matches after sweeping their baker games.

This was following the boys’ comeback win (17-13) over West Bloomfield on Dec. 5. The Wildcats responded to a 226-177 loss with a 247-192 win, winning the baker games by six pins. OHS was still losing by 20 pins, and needed two strikes in the tenth frame. Matt Von Knorring then threw three strikes to win the game 898-888.

Lafnear called the game an “incredible come-from-behind win.”

OHS had a “great start to the season” with their performance in the OAA singles championship, according to Lafnear.

Sophomore Phebe Coffman, Emaleigh Von Knorring both made the championship round and freshmen Dominic Hambly won the boys title.

“The girls competed like we knew they would,” Lafnear said. “We haven’t had much practice due to the Thanksgiving holiday and a band trip so we are very pleased with the effort from them.”

Lafnear also said Hambly bowled fantastically and is a “solid addition to the team.”

For more updates visit Oxford Bowling on Facebook.