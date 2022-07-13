OHS Class of ‘72 celebrates

If you graduated from Oxford High School in 1972, your classmates want to hear from you. The Class of ‘72 is planning their 50th reunion. The reunion is slated for Saturday, Aug. 27, 5 to 9 p.m., at Collier Lanes. According to classmate Sandy Jones the cost is $20 a person in advance — by July 29 – or $25, at the door. For more information or to confirmationof attendance contact her by email at sandra.dave1954@gmail.com or by text to 248-229-9227, or Stephanie Miller by email to stephaniemiller1972@gmail.com or by text to 231-409-1997.