OHS looks to year-end events Commencement back at DTE next month

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

As the end of the school year fast approaches, the class of 2021 has award ceremonies, commencement, an all-night party and possibly a prom to look forward to. Oxford High School announced tentative plans in a newsletter.

“We will amend our end of the year events as new information is received and as many of our logistical questions are answered,” the newsletter stated. “While some details still remain unknown, we can predict that patience, understanding, creativity, and flexibility will be needed over the next month and a half. As we continue to adjust, know that we are committed to celebrating our OHS Seniors with as many of the milestone events as safety protocols and mandates allow.”

The Senior Athletic Awards Ceremony will occur on Sunday, May 2 at 5 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Due to capacity limits, only Senior Award recipients will be allowed to attend. Families and friends will be able to view the ceremony via live stream.

The Senior Academic Awards will occur on Monday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. and will follow the same attendance and safety protocols.

Commencement will be back at DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston this year. “We are confident that our planned Commencement Ceremony at DTE will proceed as scheduled at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021,” said the newsletter. “We know that capacity will be limited and our typical ceremony will need to have some adjustments in programming logistics. We will convey specific guest limitations and safety protocol requirements in the weeks ahead. It is a priority for us that our seniors graduate together as a class.”

A senior all-night party will follow graduation, from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Legacy 925.

What about prom? The administration and leadership team are trying to plan some kind of formal event, pending current and foreseeable state and local COVID regulations. They are waiting to hear further guidance from state and county health departments.

“It is changing day by day,” Leadership Co-advisor Katie Goetz wrote in an email. “We are planning a senior celebration for May 19th. As of now we will move forward but we will not be able to have a traditional prom.”

The newsletter stated they will be conscious of reducing quarantine risks from the signature event of Commencement. “Our Seniors last day remains May 5. To reduce the risk of possible quarantine from commencement, it is highly advised that students limit interactions from this date by avoiding large gatherings prior to the commencement ceremony.”