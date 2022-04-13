OHS receives non-credible threats

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford High School received three calls on the morning of Friday, April 8 containing threats determined by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as not credible.

The three calls were made, two of which used faked accents according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. The first said they were the Nov. 30 shooter and threatened to “finish the job.” The second said they were in the school and would shoot up the school. The third call was answered by School Resource Officer Detective Louwaert and threatened to slap Louwaert if the detective hung up. Officers say laughter was heard in the background of the second and third phone calls and that the callers used New York and Florida area codes, though believe the calls came from Michigan. Brandon and Lake Orion high schools received similar calls.

Upon the threats being determined as non-credible, OHS requested extra security and continued the school day, according to a statement from Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver.