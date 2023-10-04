OHS senior named as semifinalist for 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program

OXFORD TWP. – Oxford High School senior Sean Wilson earned the honor of being named as a semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

More than 1.3 million juniors in 21,000 high schools were entered into the program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalist represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. Michigan has 439 semifinalists from 120 different high schools.

Semifinalists must hold an outstanding academic record, participate in school and community activities and demonstrate leadership abilities.

Wilson is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme student at Oxford High School. He is also one of the varsity football team captains, president of the Oxford High School Freda Quayle chapter of the National Honor Society and played the role of King Triton in last year’s Oxford High School spring musical.

From the nation-wide pool of 16,000 semifinalist, around 15,000 students will advance to the finalist level. Students will be notified in February of this designation.

From those who advanced on to the finalist level, National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected on basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in college studies.

The National Merit Scholarship winners for 2024 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July. – J.N.