OHS varsity dance team fired up to perform this season

WILDCAT DANCE TEAM — The Oxford High School varsity dance team is all fired up to perform this season. Look for the team at halftime at football games this Fall and at sporting and school events throughout the year. Front row (from left): Gabby Werner, Alysse Avey, Logan Shaver (Captain), Makenzie Malinich, Skye Jahlas. Second row: Mya Soave (Captain), Ena Soave, Vada Peyerk, Elly Vezzetti, Athena Daversa. Third row: Sarah Gibbons, Ireland Dewey, Josie Delano, Izzy DeGuire. Back row: Maia Brevik (Captain), Abby Swoish, Faith Raya, Chloe Trombly, Sofia Keat. Not pictured: coach Danielle Biolchini, assistant coach Kelsey Kadrich. Photo provided.