OHS’s Jake Champagne selected First Team All-State

Oxford High School senior Jake Champagne was selected to the boys basketball All-State First Team earlier this month, according to Oxford Athletics.

Champagne is the first player in program history to be named to the team. He became the school’s all-time leading scorer during the 2024-25 season.

Champagne tied Oxford’s all-time scoring record with his 1,120th career point during a 75-40 win over Anchor Bay on Dec. 6, and then broke the record two days later against Grosse Pointe North.

He had 45 points and 16 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 79-67 double overtime victory over Lake Orion on Feb. 4 setting a new school record for most points in a game.

The Oxford varsity boys basketball team had a record-breaking 2024-2025 season, with the best start in school history and going 21-1 heading into the playoffs. That run came to an end on Feb. 26 when the Wildcats lost 49-42 to the Davison Cardinals in the MHSAA District 26 boys basketball semifinal at Lapeer High School.

Oxford finished the season at 21-2 and were Oakland Activities Association White Division champions. The Wildcats set records this season for more consecutive wins to start the season, after their 14th straight win marked the best start in school history, and were 18-0 until their first loss, 72-67, on Feb. 11 to Notre Dame Prep. – J.G.