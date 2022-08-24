Okay2Say tip investigated

Last week Oxford Community Schools released a statement in regards to a tip received over the Okay2Say anonymous tip line.

“Dear Oxford Community Schools families, an anonymous tip was received from an Oxford family reporting potential explosives in the possession of a specific community member. This tip has led to an immediate police investigation that we are happy to share has been completed. Please know that at no time was a threat made to any of our school campuses or anyone specifically.”

The tip was sent to Michigan State Police, who sent it to the Oxford Village Police Department for investigation.

“There was tho threat to anyone, the school or anything,” Sgt. Clint Ascroft said. “A student was fool-hardheartedly trying to get some street cred while online. He said he makes and sells pipe bombs on Snap Chat. It was all fabricated. There were no materials. Basically the kid did everything we tell them not to do.”

The school’s release ended, “We remain grateful for our partnerships with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the Oxford Village Police Department and their swift and diligent investigation. We also applaud our community for watching out for one another by reporting concerning and threatening information. . . . As a reminder from law enforcement and our school administration: dangerous, threatening, and unlawful behavior on social media can and may result in criminal charges and/or school consequences. Please discuss with your family the importance of making wise choices.”

The Okay2Say is a confidential, statewide tip line open 24/7 and can be reached by either calling 855-565-2729, texting 652729, emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov and through the free Okay2Say iOS and Android apps.