Olive Belle Cornell, 103

Olive Belle Cornell (nee Randolph), age 103, of Oxford, formerly of Frankenmuth and Clare, passed away March 10, 2020 at her home in Independence Village of Oxford.

She was born June 28, 1916 to Oliver and Edith Randolph in Bath, New York. Loving wife of Andrew B. Cornell. Beloved mother of Patricia A. Boyd (Paul) of Ortonville, Sandra J. McGinnis (John) of Farmington Hills, and Lois E. Lewis of Royal Oak. Dear Grandma of David McDaniel, Molli (Jerry) Konkle, Michael (Rachel) Boyd, Lynn (Michael) Borowski, Margo Boyd, Matthew (Julie) Boyd, Mitchell (Melissa) Boyd, Sarah Lewis, B. Clay Lewis. Dearest Great-Grandma of thirteen and Great-Great Grandma of three.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers – Richard Randolph, Chet (Betty) Randolph, Robert (Marjorie) Randolph and Milton Randolph and two sons-in-law – Paul Boyd and John McGinnis. Also survived by her sister, Joan Hatch, sisters-in-law Lois Durocher and Beverly Randolph, plus many nieces and nephews.

The family is hosting a memorial service in honor of her life on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11 am at Lake Orion Church of Christ, 1080 Hemingway Rd., Lake Orion. Luncheon to share stories of her life immediately after the memorial service. Burial will be later in Woodhull, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Cardinal Hospice of Oxford and Leader Dogs for the Blind of Rochester.

Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lynchandsonsoxford.com