OMS students donate over 450 food items to free meals

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Students at Oxford Middle School donated over 450 items of food and around $100 to Connie Miller’s free meals program on Friday, Feb. 25.

“We did a fundraiser to see which class could get the most cans [and boxed food] brought in,” Amie von Knorring, OMS Parent Teacher Organization vice president, said.

Oxford Moms Chatter donated an additional $150 from lottery winnings and Clubhouse Inspiration helped with moving food from a van into the lower level of Immanuel Congregational Church.

“We really appreciate this [donation], and getting the kids involved is so important because it gives them the idea,” Miller said. “Kids get involved, kids come and volunteer, it is great so I really appreciate it.”

The original plan was to donate the food on Tuesday, Feb. 22 but a snow day got in the way of those plans. Woodchips Express ran a donation drive for the program that day as well, coinciding with their two-year anniversary.

The free meals program is currently based out of Immanuel Congregational, passing out food and groceries to anyone from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. Donations are always in need and help with passing groceries and preparing food is always appreciated. Those interested in donating time, goods or money can reach out to Miller at 248-933-4579.

Immanuel Congregational has its own free meals program on Tuesday afternoons from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser on March 17 from 5-7 p.m.