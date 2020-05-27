Madison DeBruyne of Oxford has been included on the dean’s list for the Spring semester at Lake Superior State University. To make the dean’s list, students must achieve a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. DeBruyne is majoring in Psychology & Substance Abuse Counseling at LSSU.

She is the daughter of Dawn and Kurt DeBruyne of Oxford and a 2018 Graduate of Oxford High School.