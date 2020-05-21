On the Dean’s List

Elisabeth Summers, a Junior Accounting major from Oxford, was among over 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. BJU is located in Greenville, South Carolina.

* * *

Alma College has released the Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2020 Winter Term. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.

Those earning honors from Oxford include:

Paul Heuschele, a sophomore, is a graduate of St. Mary’s Preparatory.

Brenna Maurer, a first-year student, is a graduate of Oxford High School.

Abigail Mooney, a first-year student, is a graduate of Oxford High School.