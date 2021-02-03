On three, pull down your masks for the picture!

Last week members of the North Oakland VFW Post 334 accepted donations from the Meijer store in Oxford. Last Thursday, Meijer store representative Michelle Cojanu presented the VFW with a grocery basket full of womens apparel and hygiene products. Some of the items will go to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Ann Arbor; some will be shipped overseas for our women soldiers. Both Post Chaplin Jim Muys, left and Jr. Vice Commander Bob Mahan agreed, “We are very appreciative of community support we have received from Meijer.” Photo by D. Rush

