Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat

The Oxford High School Class of 2025 have turned their tassels and are ready to embark on a journey to find their passions and leave their marks on the world.

Nearly 400 seniors graduated from OHS during commencement ceremonies on May 15 at Pine Knob, with their family, fellow classmates, teachers, administrators and friends celebrating the graduates’ achievements. Before the ceremony, students gathered to spend time together, share fond memories and make plans for post-graduation celebrations.

Photos by Jim Newell