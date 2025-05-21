Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat

Class of 2025 Graduation

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Oxford High School Class of 2025 have turned their tassels and are ready to embark on a journey to find their passions and leave their marks on the world.

Nearly 400 seniors graduated from OHS during commencement ceremonies on May 16 at Pine Knob, with their family, fellow classmates, teachers, administrators and friends celebrating the graduates’ achievements.

And while school officials and students who spoke during the commencement ceremonies said the Class of 2025 has faced challenges, the message from everyone was clear: Oxford’s graduating class has shown they are true leaders who have a positive attitude about life and have a positive influence on those around them. They are principled leaders among their peers, always willing to tackle obstacles in their paths.

They are strong, funny, caring and like to have fun.

“There is no doubt that this class has found its strength,” said Oxford High School Principal Brad Bigelow.

Top scholar honors went to valedictorian Jennifer Duong and salutatorians Sarah Gibbons, Sierra Musial and Owen Pavlock.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to speak to our amazing class of 2025. As I look out on our soon-to-be graduates, I am filled with memories that bring a smile to my face and hope to my heart,” said Superintendent Dr. Tonya Milligan.

Senior speaker Carly Clark spoke to her classmates about being passionate in their lives.

“Four years ago, we walked into OHS with a lot unknown. We learned a lot during our time there. Resilience was a skill we (developed) early on,” Clark said. “In November of our freshmen year we faced the unimaginable. We were all in different places with our emotions, yet all we wanted to be was together. Because together we are passionate about supporting and lifting each other up. As soon as we began to recognize and celebrate individuality, we figured out what we do and don’t want our futures to hold. Oxford taught us what we love, who we love and how to love.”

Clark said that no matter where the students ended up next, passion meant many different things to the students on their journeys, “but collectively being passionate is being proud to have been a Wildcat.”

“Grab hold of your dream and let your passion guide you to the amazing futures we all have waiting for us. Moving forward remember being passionate is being proud of who we have become, the desire to grow into who we want to be and being proud of what got us here today,” Clark said.

Commencement ceremonies featured a video of Hana St. Juliana’s friends remembering her “as the brightest person ever, she glowed when she walked into a room,” and reflecting on the special and fun moments they spent with her.

“It seemed like the most important thing to her was putting a smile on other people’s faces, and it was just such a contagious aura she emanated wherever she was,” one student recalled.

St. Juliana was part of the class of 2025.

Milligan shared here address to the class with senior Clay Shilling, who spoke about moving into the future with hope, courage and purpose.

“One of our seniors whose journey reflects the heart, courage and resilience of this entire class has partnered with me on this speech tonight. It is my great honor to introduce Clay Shilling, who reminds us that even through unimaginable loss, hope, love and determination continue to guide our steps,” Milligan said.

“As we sit at the threshold of the future we are reminded of the countless ways in which we’ve shaped and been shaped by the world around us. But like the light from distant stars reflecting off your face, our presence lingers…just as how you think you always disappeared when you’re no longer in the picture, but in reality you never left the frame,” Shilling said.

“Our class faced challenges no one could have imagined. We lost friends, mentors and classmates who should be sitting here with us. I’m standing here for my brother, Justin Shilling, and for Tate, Madisyn and Hana, whose memories we carry in everything that we do. We honor them by living. By stepping into tomorrow with hope, courage and deep sense of purpose. We are their legacy, and that is a beautiful responsibility. And no matter where life takes you – college, careers, adventures – know that you are the author of your story. You’re picking up the pen and writing your next chapter. And every chapter builds on the one before it; each moment, each challenge, each trial has prepared you for what comes next. You took your first step as a child, and now you’ll take your second one. So, lift your foot, run and never stop,” Shilling said.