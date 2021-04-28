One more tree for the Polly Ann Trail

By on No Comment

April 22 was Earthday, and the local Meijer store wanted to do something “earthy” so they called Polly Ann Trail Manager Linda Moran (left) and asked, “Hey, you want a new fruit tree?” Moran accepted and on a chilly Wednesday April 21 (yes, it snowed a little) the Oxford Village Department of Public Works the young Liberty Apple tree and, with little fanfare, planted it. According to Moran, the tree will replace a fruit tree that had perished. Pictured with Moran, from the left are Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold, and from the DPW, Rudy Reyes and Don Brantley. Photo by D. Rush

