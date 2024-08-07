Open-Air Summer Market in full swing

Market weather — The Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Open-Air Summer Market is in full swing, with a variety of vendors offering fresh produce, health products and crafts. The Summer Market is 4-7 p.m. Thursdays in Washington Square in downtown Oxford. The free summer concert series also continues on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Centennial Park, just down the block, so guests can spend an evening in downtown Oxford enjoying music while perusing the market. Photos by Joseph Goral
