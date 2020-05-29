Open For Business: Woodchips Express

Woodchips Express is a new concept that opened just 2 weeks before the shutdown in the location where M.C. Wiches used to be. Express is spin-off from the beloved Woodchips BBQ in downtown Lapeer. Express is features Modern American BBQ that highlights customizable BBQ (think bowls and burritos) as well as serving some of the best Smoked Chicken Wings, Ribs and more. We focus on scratch made food while providing family specials and amazing value to the Oxford Community, including a Pulled Pork sandwich that comes with our homemade slaw or cheddar cheese, and a choice of 5 different homemade BBQ sauces.

40 N. Washington, Street, Oxford, MI 48371

248-572-4790

WoodchipsExpress.com