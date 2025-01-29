Orion Twp. officials thank Oxford Fire Department for assistance at condo explosion tragedy

Orion Township officials are grateful for the support that the Oxford Fire Department provided in the aftermath of the explosion at the Keatington New Town Condo complex in Orion Township on Nov. 19.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett and Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen sent a letter to the Oxford Township Board of Trustees thanking the Oxford Fire Department for its assistance during the tragedy.

Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis read the letter during the board’s Jan. 8 meeting.

The full letter is below:

“On behalf of the Orion Township community, we would like to recognize the heroic efforts by the Oxford Township Fire Department during the recent explosion at Keatington New Town Condos. Their swift response was instrumental in preventing further devastation.

“The bravery and teamwork displayed in the face of such a tragedy is a testament to their commitment to public safety. Their actions directly reflect the power of unity and the importance of coming together in times of crisis.

“We are truly grateful for their service to our community.”

A massive explosion at the Keatington New Town Condominiums evening destroyed at least one condominium and heavily damaged several others, authorities said.

Two people with critical injuries were transported to the hospital, and a couple more individuals sustained minor injuries, said Orion Township Fire Chief Ryan Allen.

The explosion occurred around 6:23 p.m. Nov. 19 and brought first responders from more than a dozen local surrounding agencies to the condo complex on Waldon Road between Baldwin and Joslyn roads, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

“At the current time, we are looking at having 18 units that are completely destroyed or need significant investigation in order to make sure that they are safe for occupancy. There are another 12 units that are being questioned for their stability,” Allen said. – J.N.