Our weekly COVID-19 update

This is our 96th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a decreases in recent cases and an increase in total cases. The number of COVID-related deaths remained at 47.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 5,910 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,038. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 1,286 to 1,177. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 776 cases to 798; recent cases down from 170 to 165 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 303 last week, to 307 this week; new cases decreased from 64 to 62. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 1,052 to 950. Total cases went up from 4,831 last week to 4,933 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, Feb. 7.

48367 — 165 new cases in the last 30 days; 798 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 624 new cases in the last 30 days; 307 total, three deaths.

48371 — 950 new cases in the last 30 days; 4,933 total, 31 deaths.

— Don Rush