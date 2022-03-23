Our weekly COVID-19 update

This is our 102nd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw a decrease in recent cases and only a slight increase in total cases. COVID-related deaths stayed at 62.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,173 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,178. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” decreased from 86 to 69. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases remaing the same from last week to this, 809; recent cases down from nine to four cases. The 48370 zip total cases stayed at 310 this week; new cases decreased from two to one. The 48371 ZIP recent cases decreased from 75 to 64. Total cases went up from 5,054 last week to 5,059 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, March 21.

48367 — four new cases in the last 30 days; 809 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — one new cases in the last 30 days; 310 total, three deaths.

48371 — 64 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,059 total, 45 deaths.

— Don Rush