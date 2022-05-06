Our weekly Covid-19 update

This is our 108th week of reporting local COVID numbers. This week our area continued to see light increases in recent cases and total cases. COVID-related deaths stayed at 63.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 6,254 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 6,296. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 74 to 103 cases. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw total cases increase by one, to 816; recent cases increased by one, to eight. The 48370 zip total cases increased by two, to 314; new cases increased by two, to four. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increase from 65 to 91. Total cases went up from 5,127 last week to 5,166 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, May 1.

48367 — eight new cases in the last 30 days; 816 total, 14 deaths.

48370 — four new case in the last 30 days; 314 total, three deaths.

48371 — 91 new cases in the last 30 days; 5,166 total, 46 deaths. — Don Rush