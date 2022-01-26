Our weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 94th week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw increases in recent cases and total cases; the number of COVID-related deaths remained the same, 46.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 5,282 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 5,623. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 867 to 1,119. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 690 cases to 729; recent cases up from 114 to 141 cases. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 268 last week, to 286 this week; new cases increased from 34 to 52. The 48371 ZIP recent cases increased from 719 to 926. Total cases went up from 4,324 last week to 4,608 this week.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Monday, Jan. 24.

48367 — 141 new cases in the last 30 days; 729 total, 13 deaths.

48370 — 52 new cases in the last 30 days; 286 total, three deaths.

48371 — 926 new cases in the last 30 days; 4,608 total, 30 deaths.

— Don Rush