Out and about our community

Local road reconstruction

In the last couple of weeks you may have tooled up or down Seymour Lake Road from about the Village limits, west to Baldwin Road and noticed some road work happening (not to mention some pretty aggressive, car-jolting bumps).

According to Craig Bryson, Senior Communications Manager of the Road Commission for Oakland County, “We are raising the shoulders in anticipation of a simple resurfacing from Baldwin to the Oxford Village limits. The actual paving is expected to happen in another week or so. Before paving, though, they will do a little bit of milling (grinding off the existing asphalt in bad areas). The milling will take about a day, and the paving should take another full day. During each operation, the road will be open reduced to one lane, with flaggers directing traffic.”

He added road commission workers are doing the same thing on Romeo Road, Kline to Dequindre on the Addison/Oakland Twp. border. There is no schedule yet for that.

Managing Director Dennis Kolar has announced that most RCOC road construction projects will be suspended at 3 p.m. this Friday, May 28, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Work will resume after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Land balancing behind school

Recently a Leader reader called and asked, “What’s going on behind the school? Is there a development going on?”

So, we inquired and here is what we learned. The land is owned by Oxford Community Schools and is located south of Wildcat Stadium, along N. Oxford Rd. It’s currently being cleared and “land balanced.” Previously, it was a gravel pit and in order to make it “shovel ready” for any future projects, it was necessary for its topography to be evened out.

“At this time, we have no plans for that portion of land, but we hope to set it up for whatever will be necessary for our Wildcats in the years to come,” Oxford Community Schools Communications Specialist Dani Stublensky said.

General funds are currently available to pay for the project eliminating the need to include the cost in a future bond, she added. The project began in early May and is expected to be finished in October with a cost of $465,000.