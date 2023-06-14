Outdoor activities moved in

Late last Thursday morning, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Markavitch notified parents that the district limited or moved outdoor activities inside.

“We are currently under a National Weather Service Air Quality Alert due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires,” Markavitch stated in a community email. “The current air quality in Oxford is . . . deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups and is expected to worsen today with some hourly concentrations reaching an unhealthy level for everyone . . . Our building HVAC systems will help reduce the particulates from the smoke inside as well. At this time, the forecast indicates the levels are supposed to improve by tomorrow (June 9).”