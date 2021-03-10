Over half of Oxford teachers vaccinated

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

As of three weeks ago, just over half of Oxford Community Schools staff had received either one or both of their COVID-19 vaccine doses or their appointment was scheduled, according to a survey released by the Oxford Education Association, the teacher’s union. “I am assuming that the number has increased since then as there have been some additional opportunities that have been made available to schedule appointments,” said OEA President Jim Gibbons.

The anonymous survey went to all district employees, with the support of the administration, in an effort to understand the true availability of vaccines for 1B staff and to better advocate for those unable to get vaccination appointments. Whether a staff member has been vaccinated is private medical information and participation in the survey was voluntary, according to Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Jill Lemond.

The results compare to 63 percent of teachers vaccinated statewide, as of one month ago, according to another survey by the Michigan Education Association. Nearly 90 percent of Michigan teachers say they want to receive the vaccine.

“I am happy that we are making progress toward getting everyone that wants the vaccine taken care of,” Gibbons said, “but that does not change the frustration I have felt that it has taken as long as it has to get to this point. That is not the fault of Oxford Schools. They have been doing everything they can to get our staff access to an appointment, but they can only do so much.

“My frustration lies with the health department and Oakland County. They did nothing to prioritize teachers in school districts that were actually teaching in classrooms that were face to face – like Oxford and Brandon Schools. As a result, MANY teachers who were still at home teaching virtually – with no exposure to students – received vaccinations while our staff struggled to get scheduled for an appointment.”

In January, the school board passed a joint resolution along with Brandon Community Schools, asking Oakland County to prioritize in-person staff. The resolution did not affect the rollout process.

“I have a tough time figuring out why that would have been so hard for the Oakland County Health Department to figure out,” Gibbons continued. “They meet regularly with all of the Oakland County superintendents and could have easily set-up vaccination clinics for the districts that were in face to face instruction. I know Oxford was more than willing to host one so that our staff could receive the vaccine.

“At the end of the day I, obviously, want all teachers in the state to receive the vaccine if they want to. I just think that they should have prioritized within this group to insure those currently working face to face with students should receive theirs first.”