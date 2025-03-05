OXFD honored for outstanding service in shooting incident

By C.J. Carnacchio

Oxford Twp.

Eight members of the Oxford Fire Department were recognized Feb. 27 by the Oakland County Medical Control Authority (OCMCA) for the exceptional patient care they delivered to three victims of a shooting incident that occurred Dec. 24, 2024 on Ray Road.

Certificates of excellence and service pins were presented to the paramedics and EMTs during a meeting of the Medical Control Committee.

Fire department personnel provided on-scene medical care, transport and trauma interventions. Two of the victims, Kira Wolf, 38, and a 56-year-old Oxford resident named Lon Parker, survived. Wolf sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while Parker was shot in the arm. The third victim, Kira’s mother, Dr. Barbara Wolf, a 71-year-old clinical psychologist and educator, succumbed to her injuries after being transported by Oxford EMTs to a local emergency department.

Oxford Fire Department members honored for their efforts included:

• Paramedics/Firefighters Richard Dvorak, Benjamin Parshall, Christopher Scheer and Lt. Justin Templeton (incident commander).

• EMTs/Firefighters Sara Schultz, Ryan Sedlick, Andrew Horton and Lilian Freundl.

“Their professionalism, rapid response and expert trauma care ensured critical medical interventions for those in need,” wrote Capt. Kevin Snell, the fire department’s EMS coordinator.

“I really appreciate how fast (the paramedics and EMTs) were. They saved my life,” said Kira, who attended the OCMCA ceremony in a wheelchair.

As she talked with the OXFD crew, Kira smiled and told them, “I definitely owe you some cookies.”

Parker wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, but he did express his gratitude to the OXFD, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the emergency department staff at Oxford’s McLaren facility.

“About the only good thing I can take away from that night is how great our services are and how they came together to help us,” he said. “It’s quite reassuring to know they’ve all got our backs.”

Parker was amazed by the OXFD crew’s speed and professionalism.

“It probably took them longer to get my name and my birth date than it did for them to wrap me up,” he said. “They know their job – there’s no doubt about that. It’s really refreshing to know that we’ve got people who care so much and are there when you need them, even on Christmas Eve. I couldn’t be more appreciative. I’m just happy to be alive. I’ve got a granddaughter coming in May.”

C.J. Carnacchio is the communications and grants manager for Oxford Township.