Oxford, Addison precincts support LOCS operating, sinking fund millages

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. – Voters overwhelmingly passed two replacement millage requests from Lake Orion Community Schools in the Feb. 27 Presidential Primary Election, including voters in Oxford and Addison precincts that fall within Lake Orion district boundaries.

More than 60% of voters across all precincts passed the Replacement Operating Millage and Replacement Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage proposals.

The replacement operating millage is for 10 years, is currently in place and the district did not raise the tax rate. The non-homestead millage will provide the district approximately $10.6 million in 2024. The school district asked voters to authorize 21 mills to offset the Headlee Amendment rollback, but by law can only tax up to 18 mills.

The 10-year sinking fund replacement millage is 1.8862 mills and will provide the district about $5 million in 2024. The sinking fund can be used for construction/repair of schools, security, transportation, technology and property purchases, according to district documents.

Replacement Operating Millage Proposal

According to the Oakland County Elections Division unofficial results of the 21 precincts voting in the election, the Lake Orion Community Schools Replacement Operating Millage Proposal passed with 62.99% (7,328 votes) supporting the millage, and 37.01% (4,306 votes) voting against the millage, with 11,634 total votes cast.

The millage passed by at least 56% in all 15 precincts in Orion Township. Precinct 11 had the lowest approval tally, with 56.28% (233 votes) supporting the millage, 43.72% (181 votes) against. Precinct 9 had the highest support from voters, with 72.03% (376 votes) in favor, 27.97% (146) against. Precincts 6, 10 and 14 were also above 70%. Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 11 were all below 60%.

Voters in Addison Township Precinct 2 passed the millage with 52.69% (88 votes) supporting the millage and 47.31% (79 votes) casting nay ballots.

Oxford Township voters in Precinct 5 along the southern end of the township supported the measure 56.41% (493 votes) to 43.59% (381 votes).

Voters in Independence Township Precinct 1 supported the millage with 61.17% (230 votes) in favor and 38.83% (146 votes) rejecting the proposal.

Oakland Township voters in Precinct 2 supported the millage 64.78% (195 votes) to 35.22% (106 votes) against. Oakland Township Precinct 8 voters passed the millage request with 64.87% (229) in favor and 35.13% (124 votes) against.

Auburn Hills Precinct 4 was the only precinct where voters defeated the proposed millage, with 22.22% (two votes) voting in support and 77.87% (seven votes) voting against the millage.

Replacement Building and Site Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

The LOCS Replacement Sinking Fund Millage Proposal passed with 60.33% (7,020 votes) of voters supporting the millage and 39.67% (4,616 votes) voting against the millage among the 11,636 total votes cast.

Voters in Addison Township Precinct 2 passed the millage with 54.49% (91 votes) supporting the millage and 45.51% (76 votes) casting nay ballots.

Oxford Township voters in Precinct 5 along the southern end of the township supported the measure 55.53% (487 votes) to 44.47% (390 votes).

Voters in Independence Township Precinct 1 supported the millage with 60.8% (228 votes) in favor and 39.2% (147 votes) rejecting the proposal.

Oakland Township voters in Precinct 2 supported the millage 62.33% (187 votes) to 37.67% (113 votes) against. Oakland Township Precinct 8 voters passed the millage request with 63.74% (225 votes) in favor and 36.26% (128 votes) against.

Auburn Hills Precinct 4 was the only precinct where voters defeated the proposed millage, with 22.22% (two votes) voting in support and 77.87% (seven votes) voting against the millage.