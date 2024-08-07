Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance looking for adult volunteers

Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance is looking for volunteers to join the Wildcat Cub Club program at Oxford Elementary School this fall.

The program pairs Oxford adult volunteers with elementary school students to boost self-confidence, social interactions and communication skills through various activities such as crafts, games, puzzles, academic support and engaging conversations.

Anyone who can spare an hour per week to support a child can consider applying to be a volunteer. By volunteering, they can serve as a positive role model and a supportive friend to a child in need of extra attention and encouragement.

The program seeks volunteers who possess the following qualities: compassionate, open-minded, consistent, good listener, patient, accepting, creative, emphatic.

For more details and to start the volunteer application process, reach out to the OAYA office at 248-460-7011 or via email at oxfordaddisonya@gmail.com. – J.N.