Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance works to support all area youth

Volunteers, mentors welcome

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance held their annual meeting on Feb. 28, detailing the ways that youth assistance has reached out to Oxford youth over the past year and the challenges still faced in the community.

OAYA Board Chair Brendan Westenbarger, an officer with Oxford Police Department and a school liaison officer, joined two-and-a-half years ago and felt he could make an impact in the lives of Oxford’s youth through OAYA.

“Youth Assistance isn’t just about helping kids who are struggling, it’s about supporting all kids. It’s about recognizing no matter where they are at in their journey – whether they’re facing challenges or achieving success – we all have a role to play in building them up,” Westenbarger said.

The OAYA’s mission is preventing and reducing juvenile delinquency, child abuse and neglect, and strengthening families, through community involvement. It is in partnership with Oxford Community Schools, Oxford Township, the Village of Oxford, Addison Township, the Village of Leonard and the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court – Family Division.

Westenbarger said that what he finds valuable about Youth Assistance is the broad range that it reaches “to make an impact in all of our kids’ lives.”

“Day in and day out I have watched the marks we as adults leave on our little ones, who rely on us to guide them. Whether we remember or not, our kids are always watching, learning and taking to heart how we lead them. It is with this in mind that I thought Youth Assistance to be a cornerstone for this community as well as Oakland County,” Westenbarger said.

There were 126 referrals in 2024 for students who needed support, according to the OAYA Annual Report.

“Notable trends include consistent prevention referrals focused on addressing mental health and behavioral issues both at home and in schools since the previous year. Additionally, there has been an increase in school incorrigibility and truancy among secondary school students. Referrals from the Oakland County Prosecutor and the Juvenile Intake Department have risen, highlighting the impact of Juvenile Justice Reform efforts,” said Stacy Williams, caseworker for OAYA.

OAYA by the numbers:

60 of the 126 referrals were prevention-based, while the next highest categories were “educational neglect” and other reasons, with 11 each.

83 referrals were from the schools. Only seven referrals were from the police, and four referrals were from parents.

The primary demographic served by OAYA remains elementary-aged students. Case referrals were highest among 12-year-olds (14 referrals) followed by six-year-olds (12 referrals) and students ages 11 and 15, with 10 referrals each.

There were 31 OAYA volunteers across all programs in 2024, totaling 824 hours of service, equating to more than $27,000 in savings, Williams said.

OAYA offers several programs for kids that serve a variety of purposes, from prevention-based to educational.

Camp Scholarships offer students an opportunity to attend a day camp or overnight camp. In 2024, OAYA awarded 12 camp scholarships totaling $2,407.

Girls Stand Strong is a four-week program at Oxford Middle School that explored topics such as friendships and healthy relationships, peer pressure, fostering positive self-esteem, making sound decisions and understanding healthy body image.

The Mindfulness and Movement program for second grade classes in Oxford aimed to enhance students’ social, emotional, and physical growth, integrating yoga and mindfulness practices along with various breathing and movement techniques suitable for both classroom and home settings.

Oxford Community Schools and OAYA partnered for the Parent Education Fair in November aimed at parents and caregivers within the Oxford Schools community. This conference-style event was designed to inform and empower attendees, ensuring they feel knowledgeable and equipped to support their children.

The Shoplifting Prevention Program is dedicated to preventing future shoplifting incidents by educating students about the realities and potential repercussions of retail fraud. OAYA achieved 100% participation from Oxford Middle School for the 19th year in 2024. Following the presentation, the shoplifting committee conducted a survey among the participating students, revealing that 74.7% of the 307 seventh graders committed to refraining from shoplifting after understanding the gravity of the crime and its consequences.

Shop with a Hero is a partnership with local first responders. Oxford Community Schools and the OAYA identified families who could benefit from a brighter holiday season, with children being taken shopping by Oxford and Addison firefighters and police officers.

The OAYA launched the Wildcat Cub Club in the fall, designed to connect adult volunteer mentors from Oxford, Leonard and Addison with Oxford Elementary School students. The primary aim of the weekly sessions is to support students by participating in activities that boost self-confidence, interaction and communication skills through crafts, games, puzzles, academic assistance, and meaningful conversations.

Westenbarger said he’s seen kids struggle and succeed in many different ways through his time on the police force and with the OAYA, and believes youth assistance is helping reach kids who benefit from positive intervention.

“To me, Youth Assistance in an opportunity; an opportunity to make a change in someone who can’t simply make everything better for themselves. It’s an opportunity to help a hungry mind learn and grow, to encourage them reach for the stars and to be exactly who they wish to be,” Westenbarger said. “It’s an opportunity to save lives because somewhere right now there’s a child silently suffering, screaming for help in everyway except with the word ‘Help.’ And all it takes is someone who cares to notice.”

For more information on Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance, including how to get involved, contact the OAYA at 248-628-7011 or visit oxfordaddisonya.org.