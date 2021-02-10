Oxford adds part-time officer

By Teddy Rydquist

Leader Staff Writer

Bringing their total of part-time police officers back to five, Robert Chupick took his oath and officially became a member of the Village of Oxford Police Department on January 27.

Chupick, 57, is no stranger to the department, headed by Chief Mike Solwold, however, as he had been a volunteer reserve officer for the village since 2010.

Prior to joining Oxford eleven years ago, he was a reserve officer at the now-defunct Clarkston Police Department.

Graduating from the Oakland Police Academy in December 2020, Chupick grew up with a police officer stepfather, creating an interest in this line of work from a young age. Speaking with him via telephone on February 1, he shared what drew him to, and keeps him in, Oxford.

“It sounds cliché, but it’s kind of a calling,” he began. “It’s a lot like the military, you got the camaraderie between people, that’s really why I got into police work.

“I always thought it was an awesome job and this seemed like the natural progression. Oxford is a great place to learn and achieve, I’ve always loved it. There’s a lot of opportunity.”

Chupick joined the United States Army Reserve when he was 35 years old, and previously worked in cost analysis for the CBS Boring & Machine Co. in Fraser.

He is married, the second union for both. His wife has two grown children, one son and daughter, from her previous marriage, and he has a 25-year-old son from his first bond, who lives in Chicago, Illinois.

The couple sold their Clarkston home on February 1 and are currently considering new properties in Clarkston, Metamora, and Oxford.