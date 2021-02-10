Oxford adds part-time officer

By Teddy Rydquist
Leader Staff Writer
Bringing their total of part-time police officers back to five, Robert Chupick took his oath and officially became a member of the Village of Oxford Police Department on January 27.

Officer Robert Chupick

Chupick, 57, is no stranger to the department, headed by Chief Mike Solwold, however, as he had been a volunteer reserve officer for the village since 2010.
Prior to joining Oxford eleven years ago, he was a reserve officer at the now-defunct Clarkston Police Department.
Graduating from the Oakland Police Academy in December 2020, Chupick grew up with a police officer stepfather, creating an interest in this line of work from a young age. Speaking with him via telephone on February 1, he shared what drew him to, and keeps him in, Oxford.
“It sounds cliché, but it’s kind of a calling,” he began. “It’s a lot like the military, you got the camaraderie between people, that’s really why I got into police work.
“I always thought it was an awesome job and this seemed like the natural progression. Oxford is a great place to learn and achieve, I’ve always loved it. There’s a lot of opportunity.”
Chupick joined the United States Army Reserve when he was 35 years old, and previously worked in cost analysis for the CBS Boring & Machine Co. in Fraser.
He is married, the second union for both. His wife has two grown children, one son and daughter, from her previous marriage, and he has a 25-year-old son from his first bond, who lives in Chicago, Illinois.
The couple sold their Clarkston home on February 1 and are currently considering new properties in Clarkston, Metamora, and Oxford.

  

