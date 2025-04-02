Oxford American Legion honors Vietnam veterans

Veterans receive commemorative pins, lunch, recognition

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 honored Vietnam veterans with a luncheon and presentation on Saturday at noon.

Saturday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which marks the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished in 1975, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. That same day was when the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.

The occasion offered guests a buffet-style lunch, and gave recognition to service members who were neglected during and after the war, according to Post 108 Commander Dave Perry. He added United States citizens were upset about the Vietnam war, and blamed it on the soldiers – not those who started the war.

“So, we do something like this because it’s important to commemorate those who actually went over there and served without having a choice about it,” Perry said. “Most of us were draftees at the time, almost everybody, and ended up having to go there to fight a war that they didn’t even understand why they were there. And then got no respect from the country that they went and fought for. So, we’re trying to make up for that by recognizing these folks and what they did in history.”

More than 2 million American men were drafted during the Vietnam War era.

One veteran honored on Saturday would not even become a citizen until 25 years after the war’s end. Veteran Sarah Eisenhardt told Vietnam veteran Juan Vasquez’s story while Vasquez, his family and others listened.

Vasquez held green-card status when he was drafted on Feb. 28, 1969, and served for two years after his mother unsuccessfully pleaded with Vasquez and his father to move back to Mexico.

Upon his return, and after a bus ride when a passenger called Vasquez a “total idiot,” a car with a group of men pulled up to ask Vasquez for directions while he was walking home. When they noticed Vasquez’s military luggage, the men became angry, got out of their car and chased Vasquez, who ran from the men until he got home.

Vasquez was called names and spat at in the weeks to follow. Eventually, he found it safer to no longer mention his service. He was also never informed he could have become a citizen during his active time in service, which is why he did not receive citizenship until 2000.

“There’s a greater acceptance for military personnel today – a lot of respect for military personnel today,” Post 108 Senior Vice Commander Fred Censullo said, adding “I wear my hat to Meijer (and) I have people thanking me for my service. But that’s not how it was when we got out of the service. When I got out in 1975, I remember walking to Newark airport and having somebody spit at me.”

Vietnam veterans were welcomed home with a pin and certificate after the presentation, and veterans killed in action were also honored.

Members of Orion-Oxford Lodge #46 of the Free and Accepted Masons visited the post during the luncheon to donate a check for $500. The Free and Accepted Masons supports local groups and causes including Oxford/Orion FISH and Shop with a Hero.

“We try to spread (funds) around throughout the communities,” Lodge #46 Master Dave Vettraino said. “We appreciate everything these guys (at Post 108) do.”