Oxford and Lake Orion DDAs release June trolley schedule

Oxford and Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority released an updated downtown trolley express schedule for this month.

The trolley will shuttle riders from both towns from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and from 4-10 p.m. on Saturdays. The trolley will also run from 4 p.m. to midnight on June 27 for the Oxford and Lake Orion American summer pub crawl

Riders can watch the Lake Orion DDA’s Facebook page for an announcement of a temporary route change during the Lake Orion Lion’s Club Jubilee. -J.G.