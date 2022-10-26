Oxford area ready for Halloween

By Don Rush

The hours have been set. Decorations are on display. Candy is waiting to be passed out to all good little ghosts and goblins. Halloween is a mere five days away and Oxford is ready.

Parents and kids will be happy to know that Weather.com forecasts perfect weather for Oct. 31, “Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph,” and at night, “A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.”

In Oxford, trick or treating starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. In Leonard, the time to be out is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Addison Township Fire Chief Jerry Morawski said said the fire department will hand out cider and doughnuts at the old fire station in downtown Leonard starting at 7 p.m. Oxford Fire Chief Pete Scholz said his department will also hand out cider and doughnuts on Halloween from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at both Fire Station #1 (96 N. Washington St.) and Fire Station #2 (1565 W. Drahner Rd.).

Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold, said his department will not be outdone. For the last few weeks, visitors to the police department have been greeted by “Officer Bones” – a skeleton dressed up in an Oxford police uniform.

“Will will have three patrol units scattered throughout the village handing out candy while on patrol,” Solwold said.

He also offered these safety tips. “Parents are recommended to have reflective material on the kids to be seen. Keep your families together and don’t get separated. Have a plan on what to do if separated.”

To the kids he added, “Please walk and not run across streets without stopping to look first. Do not go into strangers’ homes. Simply be kind, say thank you and have fun! Of course these are all tips from Officer Bones!”