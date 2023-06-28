Oxford Athletics when OAA Director’s Cup

By Don Rush

School was over for Oxford student athletes, coaches and administration, yet over 100 of those individuals were out at Wildcat Stadium on the afternoon of June 15. Oxford Athletic Director Tony DeMare presented the Oakland County Activities Association (OAA) Director’s Cup to those in attendance.

“I want to share with you that you did this,” he told those around him in the middle of the football field’s large yellow “O” with two trophy cups next to him — a crystal cup which will stay with Oxford and the traveling metal cup which Oxford will host for one year, before handing it off to next years cup winner. “You made this happen. You won the OAA Director’s Cup.”

For the past two years, the OAA Director’s Cup has been awarded to the school who had the most successful cumulative athletics teams within the OAA league during each school year. There are 24 teams in the OAA.

“This is only the second year of its existence,” DeMare said. “If you remember about a month ago, it was revealed to us that we were in second place. Since then quite a bit has been accomplished. Today, what I want to do is just recognize this huge achievement and celebrate a little bit. I will tell you this will be a short time down here, we’ll take some pictures and we have ordered 20 pizzas for you!”

To win the Director’s Cup, each athletic department earns points for its finishes in the standings for each sport. The number of points is determined by the number of teams in the largest division. The better finish in the standings, the more points are earned.

“I want to tell you this accomplishment didn’t just happen,” DeMare said. “You made this happen and we know it took a great deal of determination. It also took tremendous teamwork. One of the joys and privileges is I get to see you each day, I get to see you in the hallways. I get to see you competing. I get to see you at practice. I get to see you interacting with your teammates and coaches. And, I thank you for that. It is especially notable to point out the way you compete and your willingness to compete, when you wear a Wildcat jersey or uniform. I know I speak for the administration when I say that. Look around here today. Everyone of you contributed. Everyone played a role. Congratulations.”

He thanked the coaches, trainers and administration and then introduced Oxford High School Principal Dacia Beazley.

“We are so proud of you,” Beazley said. “I’m very competitive. Our athletic director is extremely competitive, our assistant principal, super competitive so this is really bragging rights for us. We also know the work to make this award happen didn’t just happen in a season for you. You’re coming from practices, you’re going to practices . . . These awards are happening because you’re doing the work outside of your seasons, outside of your school day and everything you put into your sport or sports. It is much appreciated. I want you to know how proud we are of you. Coaches, I know there is not much glory for you, but, today, I hope you enjoy this award.”

After the speeches and before the pizzas, everybody gathered for a picture with the Director’s Cup.