Oxford Bank robber sentenced

Shane Murray Cummings, of Orion Township, has been sentenced five to 20 years in prison for robbing Oxford Bank last summer. Cummings, 38, pleaded no contest Feb. 21 to felony charges of bank robbery and armed robbery. A trial had been scheduled for Feb. 24. Cummings was accused of stealing $5,110 from the main branch of Oxford Bank at 60 S. Washington St. on July 26, 2019, after handing a teller a note indicating he had a gun. He was arrested four days later at a relative’s residence in Orion Township.

No weapons were found and no injuries were reported.