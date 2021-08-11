Oxford baseball scores academic excellence

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford High School’s 2020-21 baseball team won an Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

The ABCA recognizes college and high school programs from across the country, coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2020-21 academic year. Oxford’s team averaged a 3.66 GPA. Over 200 high school programs and more than 380 collegiate programs were recognized with this year’s award.

“So proud of the young men,” said Oxford Varsity Baseball Head Coach Dave Herrick. “Not only did they excel on the field, they also took care of business in the classroom! For the second straight year Oxford was selected to the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award. We were one of only seven Michigan schools.”

Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 12.