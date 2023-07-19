Oxford Board of Education fills vacancy, appoints new positions

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

During the Tuesday night special meeting, the Oxford Board of Education voted 6-0 to appoint Colleen Schultz to the vacant seat on the board of education.

Previously, Schultz served on the board of education from 2007 to 2014, and she was appointed last year to fill a partial term from October 2022 to the term-end on December 31, 2022. She also has three daughters that serve in public education.

“I’ve been around a long time,” she said. “I had the privilege of serving on the board for many years. I did participate in two superintendent searches. Sadly I had to be part of a team that fired a superintendent. I think that I am pretty even tempered, and I like to think I have good judgment. I know what it takes to be part of a team and be willing to collaborate.”

Schultz was one of three candidates interviewed during the meeting, and was the first choice applicant for four of the six board members. The appointment vote was unanimous.

“I like to think I focus on what is best for Oxford and their families and what helps teachers teach and students learn,” she said. “I would do a lot of listening and try to be part of the team that the board is creating and go from there.”

Schultz took the oath of office after the special meeting, and sat on the board for the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the bylaws, vice-president Heather Schafer will become board president, which took effect during the regular meeting.

During the regular meeting, the board voted 7-0 to appoint board secretary Dr. Erin Reis to the vice-president position. With another unanimous vote, board member James Sommers was appointed to the secretary position. The positions are for the remainder of the 2023 calendar year.

The president position was vacated by past board president Dan D’Alessandro, when he stepped down from the board in June. His term, now filled by Schultz, will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.