Oxford bowling teams roll over Clarkston

Boys team remains undefeated

WATERFORD TWP. – The Clarkston Wolves are familiar foes for the Oxford varsity bowling teams, and the Wildcats headed into the league match-up last week knowing they would need to win to keep their OAA Red title dreams alive.

The Wolves varsity boys team was 4-2 on the season and the girls were 3-1 entering the match on Jan. 9 after the winter break at Century Lanes in Waterford Township.

The girls’ teams split baker games but Oxford lost the baker games totals, entering the heads-up games down 6-4. The Wildcats then took charge rallying to take 7-of-10 matches and win the match 21-9.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was sophomore Kaitlyn McFadden, who won both of her matches and rolled a 234 game and a 404 series. Also winning matches for the Wildcats were senior Haley Verbeke (175), freshman Phebe Coffman (147), senior co-captain Kiley Penzien (150) and senior co-captain Kaya Coffman.

The win improves the girls’ record to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the OAA Red division.

“The girls looked like the team we thought we had, a team with depth. All the girls played a nice role in this win. They are getting stronger as we bowl and are positioned well headed into the county tournament,” said head coach Jr Lafnear.

The boys also split baker games but they won totals, entering the heads-up matches with a 6-4 lead. The boys then closed out the match winning 7-of-10 matches for a final score of 23-7.

Scoring two heads up wins were junior Jacob Kemenah (bowling a 209 and 186), junior Nate Alexander (209 and 173) and Matt vonKnorring (214 and 189). Freshman Eli Wright also scored a victory with a 200 game.

The boys record is now 8-0 on the season and 4-0 in the OAA Red division.

“This was a nice win away from Collier Lanes. We had everyone chip in and help secure the win. We again didn’t have any big games but we were solid across the board,” Lafnear said.

Both Oxford JV squads also scored victories over the Wolves.