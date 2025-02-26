Oxford boys basketball heads to district semis tonight

Team finishes regular season at 21-1

OXFORD TWP. — The Oxford varsity boys basketball team finished the regular season with three straight wins to amass a 21-1 record before heading into district play on Wedensday.

Oxford received a first round bye in MHSAA District 26. The Wildcats will play at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Lapeer High School against the winner of the Davison vs. Lapeer game. That game was scheduled for Monday after Leader press time.

The winner of the Oxford vs. Lapeer (8-14) or Davison (9-10) game moves on to the District 26 final at 7 p.m. Friday at Lapeer High School. They will face either Grand Blanc (14-7), which received a first round bye, or the winner of the Holly (7-15) vs. Swartz Creek (14-8) quarterfinal.

Oxford’s only defeat this season was a 72-67 loss to Notre Dame Prep (10-10) on Feb. 11. The Wildcats finished out the season with league victories over Farmington, 66-59, Troy Athens, 73-39, and Harper Woods, 68-43. – J.N.