Oxford boys basketball outlasts Lake Orion in epic double overtime win

Wildcats remain undefeated heading into final four games

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — The Oxford-Orion rivalry is never dull and the game on Feb. 4 lived up to the expectations of two teams competing for the top spot in the OAA White division.

Oxford defeated Lake Orion 79-67 in double overtime at Lake Orion High School on Feb. 4. For The Wildcats (18-0), who entered the game 16-0 they would need a win to continue their undefeated season and retain sole possession of the lead atop the league standings.

For the Dragons (13-7 overall, 9-2 OAA White) – who were on a nine-game winning streak, their only league loss at the time was to the Wildcats on Jan. 3 – a victory would put them in a tie for first place with Oxford.

“It was a phenomenal game. I’ve been a part of a lot of Orion-Oxford games, whether I was playing or as an assistant coach and now being a head coach. The other great game that comes to mind is the district final in 2019. There was a ton on the line then, and this one ranks up there from an Oxford-Orion standpoint considering what was on the line,” said Oxford head coach Joe Fedorinchik.

Oxford senior Jake Champagne had 45 points and 16 rebounds in the victory, setting a new school record for most points in a game, Fedorinchik said. Earlier this season, Champagne broke the school record to became Oxford’s all-time career leading scorer.

“I’ve been around the program a long time and I’ve never seen anything like that, in the moment, in the time when it was needed the most,” Fedorinchik said. (The Dragons) were throwing multiple guys at him and he found a way, he found a way to keep getting it down.”

The first quarter ended with Lake Orion leading 12-11. In the second quarter, Oxford came back and took a sizable lead, going up 24-15 with 3:20 left in the half. Despite attempts by Lake Orion to close the gap, Oxford finished the first half with a 28-20 lead.

It was not until 1:16 left in the third quarter that the Dragons brought the game within two points when Lake Orion senior Zach Price-Parks made it 38-36 on a layup. Oxford quickly countered with a two-point shot and then a three-pointer by Champagne to finish the third quarter with the 43-38 lead.

Oxford held the lead in the fourth quarter until, with 6:09 remaining, Lake Orion took the lead for the first time since the first quarter, 45-43, on a shot from Nick Galben.

Thirty seconds later, Oxford starter Drew Cady got his fifth foul and had to leave the game.

Champagne tied it at 45 a with 4:20 left in the game, and senior Luke Stoffan put Oxford up 48-45 21 seconds later with a three-pointer.

Price-Parks brought the game within three points, 51-48, after making two free throws, but fouled out of the game with one minute remaining, leaving the Dragons without their leading scorer.

With 14 seconds left in the game, Oxford held a 53-50 lead and called a timeout. On the inbounds pass, the Dragons got the ball to Gabe Scott, who launched a long three-point shot with three seconds left to tie the game at 53 and run out the clock for the end of regulation.

“The first thing we pride ourselves on is culture. I’m lucky to be coaching these kids. They are a joy to be around. I feel like the luckiest coach around. They are just a great group of kids. The relationships they have with each other is awesome. There’s no egos,” Fedorinchik said. “The second thing is defense. And

it starts with Drew and it starts with Nolan. Nolan’s a phenomenal defender, I would not want to play against him. And they’re just competitors. And I think Jake and Luke have taken a significant step in playing defense this season.”

Oxford held the lead throughout much of the first overtime until the Dragons tied it up at 59 with 43 seconds left, and then took the lead, 61-59 with 31 seconds left. While it may have looked dire for the Wildcats, they maintained possession of the ball, worked the perimeter and then tied it up to end the first overtime, 61-61.

At 3:27 of the second overtime Lake Orion’s Ryan Rocheleau fouled out, leaving the Dragons without another key player. That foul sent Oxford’s Nolan Mauser to the free throw where he gave the Wildcats a two-point lead, 63-61. Oxford never lost the lead after that and pulled ahead to win the game by 12 points.

Stoffan finished the game with 13 points, Brennan Elling scored eight, Mauser had five and Cady, Carter Jacobsen, Luke Diegel and Coltrane Hudson each scored two for the Wildcats.

“Jake and Luke have a played a lot of game and I have so much faith in those two. And Drew and Nolan have had a lot of great games as well,” Fedorinchik said. “That hunger, that drive, has definitely trickled over into the season for us.

“We’ve just got to take care of business these couple of weeks and hopefully we’ll be able to take this league by ourselves,” Fedorinchik said.

Oxford also beat Seaholm High School 54-44 on Friday to notch their 18th win of the season. The Wildcats have four games left, with the only home beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 against Troy Athens. Oxford was scheduled to play Notre Dame Prep on Tuesday after press time, and Farmington (15-4) – the only reaming team on the schedule with a winning record – away on Thursday.

The final game of the season is at Harper Woods at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.